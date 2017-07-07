Thousands swarm to ATX for Rooster Teeth's RTX 2017

AUSTIN - For its seventh year in a row, the RTX convention is underway in downtown Austin. Hosted by local content creators and internet media group Rooster Teeth, the convention is expected to bring nearly 65,000 guests to Austin's downtown.

As KVUE's Jason Puckett found out, the event features speakers, artists, video gamers, Rooster Teeth celebrities, cosplayers and more.

Rooster Teeth Head of Live Events, Bethany Feinstein, said the fans are "incredible."

She said it's hard to believe the Austin-based company has grown so much in the last 14 years - adding that the original RTX in 2011 had only about 600 guests.

The company has also grown their audience internationally, with nearly 35 million subscribers across their different channels and venues.

But despite the fame and the RTX offshoots in Sydney, Australia and London, UK, Feinstein says Austin will always be Rooster Teeth's home.

"Rooster Teeth is Austin," she said. "We've been here almost 15 years and this is our flagship show so it just makes sense to be here."

She said the amount of fans and their outpouring of support and love "makes me very emotional."

She and other Rooster Teeth staff will be at the convention all weekend.

