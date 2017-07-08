RTX 2017: A place for gamers, fans and charities

Walking through the crowded exhibition floor at RTX 2017, it's easy to see costumes, games, gamers, celebrities and more. But one less expected, but equally prevalent, trend this year -- charities.

"There's a lot of people in the community that need our help," Chris Haslage, the Program Manager at 1Up on Cancer said. "That's why we're here."

Haslage's group is named after the video game term for an item or achievable in-game tool that often gives characters extended or extra lives.

"That's what we're trying to do here," Haslage said. "Give an extra life to those who are struggling with their cancer bills."

1Up on Cancer uses these events to raise money and awareness for their cause - cancer in the adult gaming community, but they aren't alone in their charitable work.

RTX also had groups Extra Life, a kid-focused charity teamed up with Children's Miracle Network and more.

Haslage said it's a great time to get to meet others and let them know about their groups.

To find out more about 1Up on Cancer, click here.

© 2017 KVUE-TV