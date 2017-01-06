RRPD searching for man who pulled out gun at gas station

ROUND ROCK - Police are searching for a man they believe displayed a handgun during an argument at a convenience store.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on January 3, Round Rock police were called to the 7-Eleven located at 1118 East Palm Valley Boulevard on reports of a disturbance involving a person with a firearm, according to the Round Rock Police Department.

RRPD said that responding officers were told that a store employee and a customer were in a verbal disagreement when the customer displayed a silver and black handgun from his waist area and held the weapon by his side. The suspect then placed the gun into the back seat of a red Chevrolet passenger car before fleeing the scene on foot.

The vehicle has not been located.

The suspect is described as a white male with short, dark hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing white sneakers, blue jeans and a dark hoodie-type pullover with a small logo in the chest area.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Villegas at 512-671-2709. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using Tip411 by texting RRPD and the tip to 847411.

