RRISD substitute teacher fired after alleged relationship with middle school student

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - After having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a middle school student, a Round Rock substitute teacher has been fired, according to a letter sent home to parents.

In the letter sent to parents of children attending Hernandez Middle School, the school states that the Round Rock Police Department is investigating an alleged inappropriate relationship between a female substitute teacher and a male student.

The school said the substitute has been fired and is working with authorities. The school also noted that the substitute passed a Texas Department of Public Safety background check and employment reference checks at the time of her hiring.

The school reminded parents and students in the letter to submit reports such as bullying, cyberbullying, depression, dating violence, drug or alcohol use, threats against the school, weapons on campus and more. All messages submitted remain completely anonymous. Go here to do that.

Members of the Round Rock ISD community can also anonymously report incidents through Lighthouse Services by calling 1-800-398-1496. Spanish speakers can call 1-800-216-1288.

Read the complete letter sent to parents below:

Incident at Hernandez Middle School



Safety is the top priority of Hernandez Middle School and Round Rock ISD. Ensuring a safe and secure learning environment requires partnership between students, parents, campus and district staff, as well as law enforcement.



To keep parents informed, Round Rock ISD is sharing the following information about an incident at your student’s campus.



The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) opened an investigation of a female substitute teacher for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a male student at Hernandez Middle School. Round Rock ISD immediately terminated the substitute teacher and has been working with RRPD. Per procedure for all RRISD employees, she was employed as a substitute after passing a Texas Department of Public Safety background check and employment reference checks.



As a reminder, RRISD encourages anyone who has information tied to possible wrongdoing or inappropriate behavior to immediately contact a campus administrator, utilize the RRISD Anonymous Alerts program, or reach out to law enforcement.



The Anonymous Alerts program allows students or parents to anonymously submit any sensitive or urgent student issues quickly to school officials. Students or parents can submit reports such as bullying, cyberbullying, depression, dating violence, drug or alcohol use, threats against the school, weapons on campus and more. All messages submitted remain completely anonymous. Please visit roundrockisd.org/anonymousalerts/ for more details.



Members of the Round Rock ISD community can also anonymously report incidents through the following Lighthouse Services phone numbers: 1-800-398-1496 (English) and 1-800-216-1288 (Spanish).

