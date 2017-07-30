Round Rock woman highlights need to Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

'I was losing relationships, there were people that didn't want to be around me because I was just so unpredictable,' Liza Park said. Park knew she had to make a change. At the age of 25, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and ADHD.

KVUE 5:52 PM. CDT July 30, 2017

