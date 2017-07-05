Round Rock traffic stop leads to discovery of more than 10 ounces of meth

Federico Jaimes Castelan (left) and Patsy Vargas Sandoval (right)

On June 20, RRPD pulled over a vehicle in the 2800 block of N. Interstate 35. Officers searched the vehicle during the stop and found over 10 ounces of Methamphetamine.

The driver, Patsy Vargas Sandoval, 38, of Copperas Cove, was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

As a result of the stop, detectives obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the Tech Ridge area of Austin.

During a search of the apartment, officials discovered just under two pounds of cocaine and approximately 19 ounces of Methamphetamine. They also found $28,339 in cash in the apartment.

The resident of the apartment, Federico Jaimes Castelan, 38, of Austin, was arrested at that time.

On July 5, Sandoval and Castelan were indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

