Round Rock resident claims $1M scratch prize

Texas Lottery (Photo: Texas Lottery)

AUSTIN - A Round Rock man has claimed a $1 million prize in the scratch game 50X The Cash, the Texas Lottery said Tuesday.

The Texas Lottery said the man requested minimal publicity, and that he purchased the winning ticket at Blackhawk Convenience Store along FM 685 in Pflugerville. For selling the winning ticket, the retailer is eligible for a $10,000 bonus.

The man claimed the second of five $1 million top prizes available in the game. The Texas Lottery said 50X The Cash offers more than $106.8 million in total prizes, and that the odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.19.

GO HERE for more information about the Texas Lottery.

GO HERE to learn more about playing responsibly.

(© 2017 KVUE)