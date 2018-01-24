Round Rock PTA wants to renovate clothing closet

(Photo: KVUE)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - The Round Rock PTA Clothes Closet has been serving families in need for years.

"The clothes closet has been around 42 years,” said PTA President Dawn Watson.

But now, Watson said the number of people reaching out for help has drastically dropped, and they’re trying to figure out what they can do to help those who need it.

For Sarai Fernandes, it can get expensive shopping for her five kids.

"Jackets, pants, shirts, socks, underwear,” said Fernandes.

That's why she’s looking for those items at the Round Rock PTA Clothes Closet.

"Right now it helps a lot,” said Fernandes. "It makes me feel good that the community gives."

And the volunteers who run the closet want more shoppers like her.

"It's one of those basic needs everybody has to have,” said Watson.

According to Watson, about 20 years ago they served close to 2,000 families.

"Over the last few years we've noticed a real trend going down,” said Watson.

Last year, it was barely 300.

"Our numbers should be up, just even based on the number of kids in our district,” said Watson.

She worries new families in the district don't know about the closet, or worse, are afraid to come in.

"We have the clothing here, we just need them to come and get it,” said Angela Thibeault, the closet chairman.

So they're doing a few things to bring more people through the door.

"It's got to be a positive experience, it has to,” said Watson.

Watson said they're looking for help with new shelving, window treatments, blinds and signage.

"We have so many families that come in here and they are in great need, one of the things we want to do is make sure they have an exceptional shopping experience,” said Watson.

"We don't want them to feel like they're getting the bottom-of-the-barrel, items, we want them to feel like they went to a store and shopped and got good things,” said Thibeault. "We want them to come in here and really feel good about what they're doing."

They're also asking for more volunteers.

“Right now with just two of us, we're only open two hours," said Thibeault.

With potential new hours, they hope to serve more students who are definitely in need.

"If our kids are dressed, and they're feeling good about themselves, they're going to thrive in school,” said Watson.

"Some of the kids, they come in and they have ripped torn clothes, and they don't really have that self-esteem,” said Thibeault.

According to Thibeault, each student is allowed five tops, five bottoms, five pairs of underwear and socks, and one jacket, coat and sweatshirt.

"It gives you that confidence, we don't want kids to go to school without the confidence to get through the day," said Thibeault.

And right now, she said they especially need donations for high school age students.

"We want our kids to go to school and feel good about what they're wearing," said Watson.

As for Fernandes, she'll be back.

"Once the girls get a little bit older, I’m trying to give clothes as well back as a helping hand,” said Fernandes.

If you want to get clothes through the PTA closet, you can get a voucher at your school campus. If you want to volunteer, donate clothes, or donate items for the renovation, visit the website here.

