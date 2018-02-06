KVUE
Round Rock police seeking Hopdoddy Burger Bar robbery suspects

Drew Knight, KVUE 3:56 PM. CST February 06, 2018

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - The Round Rock Police Department is seeking suspects accused of robbing a Hopdoddy Burger Bar.

Officials said the armed robbery occurred on Feb. 1 around 11 p.m. at 2600 Hoppe Trail in Round Rock. There were no customers in the restaurant at the time, and no injuries were reported. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken, officials said. 

Anyone with more information is asked to contact RRPD Detective Shawn Scott at 512-801-4631. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.

 

 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

