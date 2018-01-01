Round Rock police investigating second suspicious death from New Year's Eve

Police badge. (Photo: Tetra Images/Getty Images)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - After a family called Round Rock police to report that someone was found dead in a Round Rock home due to a possible suicide, police now believe the death is suspicious.

At 8:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve, officers were dispatched to a call for medical assistance in the 1100 block of Preserve Place. Police said the victim was found by a family member, who called police to report a possible suicide.

After an investigation, police said Monday they believe the death is suspicious. The investigation is not believed to be linked to a woman who died in the 2600 block of Leslie Court on New Year's Eve in Round Rock.

Police do not believe this death was a random act. If you have information regarding this incident, call Round Rock police or 911.

