Round Rock police investigating officer-involved shooting

ROUND ROCK - Round Rock police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m., police said they responded to the report of a suspicious person walking around vehicles on the 1900 block of Red Rock Drive.

Lieutenant Jimmy Keyes with Round Rock Police, said officers made contact with an adult white male matching the description and learned he had an active warrant for his arrest.

Keyes said after a struggle occurred, the suspect pulled out a gun and began firing at officers. They returned fire and hit the suspect.

Keyes said the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital, where he was in critical condition.

According to Keyes, officers received minor injuries, but were not shot. The officers have been placed on standard leave.

