Round Rock PD searching for attempted burglary suspect

Police in Round Rock are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they believe attempted to burglarize a pharmacy.

Round Rock PD said that at 12:49 a.m. on Monday, January 2, officers responded to an attempted burglary at the Quick Pharmacy located at 701 E. Palm Valley Boulevard. Staff members told officers they realized the pharmacy had been burglarized when they noticed the drive-thru window had been pried open.

Surveillance video shows a gray, 2-door vehicle, possibly a Toyota Scion, parked in front of the building. Police believe this vehicle could be connected to the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Round Rock Police Detective Peterson at 512-671-2711 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-253-7867. You can also submit tips anonymously by texting RRPD and the tip to 847411.

