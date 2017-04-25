Round Rock ISD bond proponents, opponents sound off

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

As early voting begins for three new bond proposals at Round Rock ISD, proponents and opponents are squaring off.

"People in this district are here because they love this district - they know that we have needs, and they're willing to make this investment in the future of the district," said Catherine Hanna, the chair of Classrooms for Kids, a political action group supporting the proposal.

During a Monday press conference, supporters gathered to voice their reasons for getting behind the proposal.

"We continue to grow by 500 students a year. Those are 500 who need places to learn, places to eat lunch, places to participate in the activities - arts, and athletics and science and the things they want to do - and it's our job as a district to provide that for these children," said Hanna.

Mason Moses said the proposal will help the district maintain their success.

"We love those expectations. We want those expectations to continue, which is why the board thought this bond was needed," explained Mason Moses, a Round Rock ISD Trustee.

Round Rock resident Judy McLeod believed the proposal is wide-ranging.

"When I look at the bond package in its entirety, I recognize a school district that has made a large-scale commitment, to ensure our children to experience the amazing impact of the arts," said McLeod.

Round Rock ISD created a web page to explain what their proposal entails. It includes slides, videos, and charts, as well as an explanation of the role of the Board Charter Committee within the bond process. To learn more about their figures and projections, click here.

To view the district's bond finance overview, click here.

To view the debt service board presentation, click here.

The district's tax rate projections are based on a 9 percent increase in 2018, and a 6 percent increase in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

According to Round Rock ISD's projection, the annual tax rate change per homeowner would be $26.74, or about $2.23 per month.

"That's an investment I'm willing to make in our future", said Hanna.

But the bill does face opposition.

"It's a good school district, but this is a very bad bond," explained Patrick McGuinness, who's a part of Round Rock Parents and Taxpayers.

The father of a Round Rock ISD middle schooler, McGuinness argued that the true cost to taxpayers would be far higher.

"To pay back that $572 million (combined cost of all three bond proposals), the $950 million in debt service, would cost about $40 million a year. So when you ask how much would it cost to pay that $40 million a year, it would cost the average homeowner - we estimate it's at $348 for an average homeowner in an average $290,000 home," said McGuinness.

As for supporting any of the three propositions, McGuinness argued he was unable to do so in its current iteration.

"Unfortunately they've mixed in the good with the bad in all three proposals," said McGuinness.

To view the Round Rock Parents and Taxpayers Facebook page, which includes slides and photos of their arguments, click here.

Roger Falk with the Travis County Taxpayers Union determined a similar cost in his calculations.

"We arrived at our number by taking the amount of money that is being authorized on the ballot, which is $572 million, and amortizing that over 25 years which is the typical bond held by the Round Rock School District, at a given percent rate, 4 to 5 percent. And that's expectable in the market when they deploy the bonds. That is how we try to calculate those bonds," explained Falk, who added he felt the district was over-reliant in their projections.

While Falk did acknowledge the need for the district to address the increased growth, he thought this proposal went past those needs.

"It's more like a Christmas wish list than it is a sensible plan to mitigate the growth issues there. There's a lot of excesses in this bond," said Falk.

Early voting runs through May 2, with Election Day on Saturday, May 6.

