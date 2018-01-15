Round Rock Honey donates funds for Texas farmers affected by the freeze

(Photo: Photos from Round Rock Honey)

AUSTIN - With the recent and drastic weather changes across Central Texas, local farmers are among the most affected by the freezing temperatures that ruin crops.

To combat this, Round Rock Honey will be donating $5 for every bottle sold of its Round Rock Reserve Bourbon Barrel Honey, a 2018 Good Food Awards finalist, to benefit the Texas Farmers Market's Farmers Emergency Relief Fund (FEF). The FEF works to support farmers and all produce vendors who are affected during times of environmental and medical crises.

(Photo: Photos from Round Rock Honey)

Round Rock Honey's Round Rock Reserve Bourbon Barrel Honey is aged in blue corn whiskey barrels and available at farmers markets across Texas.

A couple of Austin restaurants and bars will be using the honey to create special dishes and cocktails to help raise funds. The participating restaurants include Craftsman, Fixe, Jack Allen's Kitchen, Searsucker, TRACE, Uchi and Uchiko.

(Photo: Photos from Round Rock Honey)

(Photo: Photos from Round Rock Honey)

(Photo: Photos from Round Rock Honey)

© 2018 KVUE-TV