Round Rock Express honors first responders

The Round Rock Express marked a milestone Thursday night.

They honored area first responders for the first time, an effort our everyday heroes and their families certainly appreciate.

It's not everyday that a helicopter parks at Dell Diamond.

Baseball fans young and old got up close and personal with local officers as part of the team's first first responders night.

"Those folks give us the opportunity to do what we do every night," said team President Chris Almendarez. "The relationship we have with Round Rock PD and and Austin PD is just great, they make our place safe."

As the game got underway, local heroes took the plate. Members of the Round Rock Fire and Police Departments and Williamson County EMS threw out the honorary first pitches.

Looking on, just steps away, was invited guest Michele Kelley and her two children.

"We're just very appreciative because we haven't seen any of the support die down," she said.

Kelley's husband, Hutto Police Department Sgt. Chris Kelley, died in the line of duty two years ago and her neighbors continue to show their support.

"It means everything to me, because with everything going on that you see and all the violence and all the negative it just shows you that all places aren't like that," she added. "And I truly feel that in Williamson County that we're one, and we're gonna stick with each other and were gonna support each other and its just great."

More than 7,400 fans were at the game. The Round Rock Express fell to the Memphis Redbirds, 7-4.

© 2017 KVUE-TV