Round Rock police searching for armed bank robbery suspect

Round Rock police are searching for the man accused in the armed robbery of a bank last week.

RRPD said they were called to the BBVA Compass Bank located at 895 North IH-35 around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, June 21.

Witnesses told police that a man entered the bank and displayed a firearm while demanding money from an employee. The suspect then fled on foot going southbound under the IH-35 bridge toward Brushy Creek. He did not receive any money.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 6 inches or 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs between 150 and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt with dark wind-pants with a stripe, tennis shoes. a ball cap, sunglasses and a bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 512-569-0465 or by email at shawn.scott@ic.fbi.gov. You can also submit tips anonymously with Tip411 by texting RRPD with your tip to 847411.

