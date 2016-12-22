Rodents causing damage to cars in cold weather

According to Randy Peck with Pest Management, rodents are looking for three things this time of year: Shelter, water and food. (Photo: KVUE)

With colder temperatures this time of year, you try to stay warm by staying inside.

That's the same case for rodents such as mice and rats.

According to Randy Peck with Pest Management, rodents are looking for three things this time of year: Shelter, water and food.

Your car can provide two of those. It’s warm under the hood, and there could be a snack. Peck said the wiring on newer, and hybrid cars can be wrapped in a soy-based coating.

The rodents are attracted to that soy, and are oftentimes looking for something to chew on.

"There's a push towards reducing and reusing and recycling things, so a lot of things are being made out of soy. We're using alternative materials to build things. Sometimes, those become edible -- mice and rats can get into that and chew those type of things,” said Peck.

And your car isn't necessarily safe inside your garage. Rodents can easily get into a garage or home through a hole at least the size of a quarter.

“So basically all the pests that are outside ... they're looking for food, water, shelter. Especially when it's cold out, shelter becomes more important so they're getting driven inside. Obviously everyone in their homes has food, water and shelter, so they are looking for that this time of year,” said Peck.

Pest Management offers a few tips to keep rodents away from your car:

Wrap wiring in rodent repellant tape

Spray the wiring with hot sauce or rub the wire with a cotton ball soaked in peppermint oil

Place mothballs under the hood

But they warn to not use poison on the wiring, because you don't want to breathe that in through the air conditioning.

Peck said they are seeing more calls this year, but attributes it to the growing population in Austin.