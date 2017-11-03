Robbery reported at Chase Bank on North Lamar

(Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - A man wearing a doughnut-printed sweatshirt allegedly robbed a North Austin bank Friday evening, police said.

The Austin Police Department reported they received a call around 6:10 p.m. stating that a man walked into the Chase Bank at 9901 N. Lamar Blvd. and passed a note to a teller demanding money. Officials said he then left with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen walking northbound from the location.

Police said no injuries were reported and that no weapon was displayed during the incident.

APD seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspect from today’s bank robbery at 9901 N Lamar Blvd. (Chase Bank) - PIO11 pic.twitter.com/bRcH0RJ87q — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) November 4, 2017

The suspect was described as a white male in his early to mid 20s, approximately 5'8" tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with doughnuts printed on it and white pants.

The Austin Police Department is investigating the incident and ask anyone with more information to call 9-1-1.

