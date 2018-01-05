KVUE
Robbery at IBC Bank in northwest Austin, APD says

Hana Adeni, KVUE 1:39 PM. CST January 05, 2018

AUSTIN - Austin police is responding to a bank robbery at IBC Bank Friday.

The Austin Police Department said the robbery happened at the bank located at 10405 FM 2222 at 1:14 p.m.

APD is requesting people to avoid the area at this time.

This is the second time this location has been robbed in the last two weeks. This IBC Bank was previously robbed on Dec. 22, 2017. 

This story will be updated when more information that becomes available. Check back later for more details. 

