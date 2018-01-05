Robbery at IBC Bank in northwest Austin, APD says

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - Austin police is responding to a bank robbery at IBC Bank Friday.

The Austin Police Department said the robbery happened at the bank located at 10405 FM 2222 at 1:14 p.m.

APD is requesting people to avoid the area at this time.

This is the second time this location has been robbed in the last two weeks. This IBC Bank was previously robbed on Dec. 22, 2017.

APD working Bank Robbery #2 at IBC Bank in the 10400 block of FM 2222. Please avoid the area at this time. Media staging area TBD. PIO Sr. Officer D. Winston en route. -APD PIO — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) January 5, 2018

