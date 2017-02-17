Road closures planned for Austin Marathon

Several road closures are planned in Austin to accommodate the Austin Marathon this weekend.
Closures will begin on Saturday, February 18, and end on Sunday, February 19.
Major road closures will impact the following streets:
- Congress Avenue
- South First Street
- Cesar Chavez Street
- Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, Eight, Ninth, 10th and 11th Streets
- San Jacinto Boulevard
- 15th Street
- Duval Street
- Exposition Boulevard
- 35th Street
- North Loop
- Red River Street
- Shoal Creek Boulevard
