Road closures planned for Austin Marathon

Several road closures are planned in Austin to accommodate the Austin Marathon this weekend.

Closures will begin on Saturday, February 18, and end on Sunday, February 19.

Major road closures will impact the following streets:

Congress Avenue

South First Street

Cesar Chavez Street

Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, Eight, Ninth, 10th and 11th Streets

San Jacinto Boulevard

15th Street

Duval Street

Exposition Boulevard

35th Street

North Loop

Red River Street

Shoal Creek Boulevard

Find details on specific road closures and traffic advisories here:

Austin Marathon Traffic Guide 2017 by kvuenews on Scribd

