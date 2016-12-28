Ride options for New Year's Eve in Austin

With New Year’s Eve only a few days away, officials are warning people to stay safe and find other transportation options if they plan on having that extra glass of champagne.

With two major ride-sharing companies Lyft and Uber gone, others are hoping to fill the gap in Austin this year.

"New Year's is the biggest day of the year for riding-sharing, so we expect a lot of people to be making plans, especially at the last minute, who haven't even tried some of the newer ride-sharing options in Austin, so we're excited about this time,” said Joe Deshotel, Ride Austin Spokesperson.

The 'Ride Austin' chart shows the best times to ride to avoid price surges are either before 9 p.m. or from 11:15 p.m. to midnight, and then after 2 a.m. First-time users can also get a $10 credit with the promo code, "NYE."

Another option is to can hire a professional designated driver, through companies like 'Sober Monkeys.'

"We can take people home in their own cars, so they don't have to leave it behind or take the risk of driving it home, when they aren't up to the task,” said Angie Brinkley, Sober Monkeys Founder.

Sober Monkeys plan to triple the number of staff on the New Year’s holiday. Brinkley said people must reserve their designed driver beforehand, due to the high demand.

As for the most affordable option, Capital Metro is offering free bus and train rides.

"The night owl service is five different routes that runs from 6th Street to some of the most popular neighborhoods in the Austin area, and it's going to be running until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, but it's going to be running more often, so you can expect service every 15 to 20 minutes,” said Amy Peck, Capital Metro.

MetroRail service will be extended that evening, with the last downtown train leaving at 2:30 a.m.

MetroRapid will run later hours, with final departures from downtown along Guadalupe and Lavaca at 2:30 a.m.

The five Night Owl routes will run to and from Sixth and Congress every 15 minutes from midnight until 3 a.m.

Local MetroBus service will operate a “Saturday” schedule New Year’s Eve, giving riders additional late night travel options to get them to and from festivities. E-Buses and UT Shuttles will not be in service.

