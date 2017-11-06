'Ride more, raise more': Lyft teams up with HAAM to support Austin's musicians

(Photo: John Gusky, KVUE, JOHN GUSKY)

AUSTIN - Lyft is teaming up with the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) to support Austin's musicians starting Nov 6.

Lyft has created a new in-app feature Round-Up & Donate, according to a press release. Users that opt into this will have their fare rounded up to the next whole dollar by Lyft. The change will go to support Austin's local musicians. This would be the first time ever in Texas and the second time across the country that Lyft has added a local charitable organization to "Round Up & Donate." Their motto is, "The more we ride, the more we raise."

This multi-year partnership includes free rides to Austin musicians during HAAM's open enrollment health insurance event, which takes place from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, as well as free rides to other healthcare appointments.

