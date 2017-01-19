WATCH: Rick Perry confirmation hearing

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry gievs the closing keynote address at the Texas Public Finance Conference in Austin on Feb. 3, 2016. (Photo: Shelby Tauber/The Texas Tribune)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – When it comes to personal stakes, there may be no Trump Cabinet nominee who has as much on the line with his confirmation hearing as Rick Perry.

Certainly, the political risk will be low at the former Texas governor's appearance before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources as he aims to become the next U.S. Secretary of Energy. This position — and Perry — are far less controversial than President-elect Donald Trump's nominations for the Justice Department and State Department.

But for Perry, his confirmation hearing marks his highest-pressure audience since his 2011 downfall.

It was lost on almost no one in politics last month when Trump tapped Perry to take over the very department that Perry forgot during a presidential debate in 2011 while trying to list the three he wanted to eliminate. The mockery amid the appointment news was immediate and brutal. Adding further fuel for quips was Perry's recent stint on Dancing With the Stars.

His allies shrug it all off.

“Rick Perry has been underestimated and attacked as a rural Aggie for his entire career," said former longtime aide and chief of staff Ray Sullivan. "He has been underestimated his entire political career. In Texas, that underestimation has proven to be fatal for his political and policy opponents, by and large."

That "oops" moment was indeed over five years ago. In 2015, Perry briefly returned to the presidential campaign trail, openly conceding he had not been prepared for his first White House run. He packed his revamped stump speech with statistics, historical references and boasts of the fine arts culture in Texas. So much so that some wondered if he was overcompensating for the failed 2012 campaign.

But the GOP field that year was so crowded that, when the first primary debates came about in August, Perry was relegated to an undercard slot for second-tier candidates, missing his shot at showing his more studied side to the prime-time audience. His campaign ran out of money soon after, and he ended his second presidential bid in September 2015.

The former governor campaigned relentlessly for former primary rivals – first U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a fellow Texan, and later for Trump once he secured the GOP nomination.

All signals show that Perry is treating his confirmation hearings with the same level of preparation as that second presidential campaign.

After meeting with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this month, Perry could be heard saying as he walked past the Senate chamber, “I gotta go study my lessons for the night. Preparation. Preparation. Preparation."

Sources familiar with that process say they are confident in his energy policy fluency, with topics ranging from nuclear energy to the environment. There has been at least one mock hearing, and Perry spent the last several weeks meeting with senators on the committee.

But as crucial a moment as Thursday will be in Perry’s career — and of interest to his longtime friends, adversaries and observers back home in Texas — his confirmation is hardly of much consequence amid the atmospherics and drama of the Trump transition.

Read the full article on the Texas Tribune's website here.

(© 2017 KVUE)