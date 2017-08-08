Richard Overton returns to safer, more accessible home after Meals on Wheels renovations

Richard Overton sitting on the front porch of his East Austin home. (Photo: Christy Millweard, KVUE)

AUSTIN - The renovation and home modification process at the nation's oldest living World War II veteran's home is officially complete, and now Richard Overton can be seen back at his favorite place: his front porch.

KVUE first reported on Overton's temporary move from his home of 70s years on July 18.

Richard Overton.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas' Home Repair program and Home Depot Foundation said they completed "much-needed safety modifications and improvements" to the 111-year-old's home. Some of the renovations included replacing the wiring to the home, which was installed in 1948, installing a central air and heating system, widening doors to allow accessibility, and modifying his bathroom for accessibility etc.

Meals on Wheels said the work needed for their oldest client took three weeks to complete. Representatives said they do these types of projects so that older individuals can stay in their homes longer.

MORE|

Oldest vet, Austinite Richard Overton released from hospital

Oldest living World War 2 veteran turns 111

© 2017 KVUE-TV