Retired Austin professional golfer wants change to historic golf course

AUSTIN - The Great Lawn is just one of the iconic spots all around our city, and there is lots of passion about preserving the history behind those spots. This is especially true for a popular Central Texas golf course.

The Lions Municipal Golf Course (MUNY) could possibly be going through a restoration in the next few years.

Ben Crenshaw is a retired professional golfer who won two Masters Championships during his time playing the game. He also grew up in Austin and learned the game of golf at the MUNY.

"It's where I incidentally made my first hole-in-one," Crenshaw said with a smile. "I think I used my mother's Patty Bird 5-iron."

Crenshaw said the MUNY was different than most courses when he played as a kid because with practice, Crenshaw said it was a course you could really get a handle of.

"The shapes of the greens and how they were built back then, it formed the personality of the golf course," Crenshaw said. "Basically, what it boils down to is anybody who wanted to play here could play. This golf course is so fun to play."

Crenshaw said the personality of the golf course he knew back then is gone today.

"I tried not to be so vocal about this, but I do care about it very much," Crenshaw said.

Many in Austin care, as the course was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in large part due to it being the first racially-integrated public golf course in the country.

Today, Crenshaw wants to see the greens rebuilt, the insertion of more bunkers and more trees included in the layout.

"Part of the beauty of this golf course are the trees, but they need diagnostic help," Crenshaw said. "It was a better test of golf back then."

While Crenshaw said nothing needs to be changed to the fairways, he also brought up the fact that in the 1970s, a decision was made to reverse some of the holes, which Crenshaw said messes with the routing of the course.

"I've been puzzled by that ever since," Crenshaw said. "I want to elicit all the help I can from you guys that I grew up with. We're going to get this right. This is a part of us, and it's a part of us all to protect what we have in this town."

The cost of restoring this course is estimated to be $10-12 million, and Crenshaw said he and others involved are convinced the funds could be raised privately.

The MUNY is facing some challenges to remain the historic treasure it is today. The course is city operated on land Austin leases from the University of Texas. The current lease is up in 2019 -- and UT wants to develop the land. However, UT has also offered to re-lease it to the city but at a higher cost. There is also a proposed bill in the legislature that would transfer ownership from UT to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

(© 2017 KVUE)