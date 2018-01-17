Restaurant darling Keith Kreeger opening first ceramics shop in East Austin

Keith Kreeger Studio Showroom allows patrons to take their favorite wares home. Photo courtesy of Keith Kreeger Studios (Photo: CULTUREMAP, KVUE)

CULTUREMAP - When dining at any number of Austin’s best restaurants — Olamaie, Emmer & Rye, or Uchi, for instance — one of the most dazzling aspects of the beautiful dishes served is often the plate itself. Who makes these striking pieces? Over and over, the answer is the same: Keith Kreeger.

Ceramicist Kreeger has been throwing clay in Austin since 2009 after moving from Cape Cod. Dedicated to the idea that “objects matter,” his dishes, bowls, and vases reflect an affinity for clean, modern design, but maintain his signature handmade feel. His is art that’s meant for use, living at the intersection of gallery-worthy sculpture and your favorite old coffee mug.

Now, Kreeger’s many fans will finally have the chance to browse and purchase his stunning wares at the new Keith Kreeger Studios Showroom, opening February 12 at the Canopy on Springdale Road in East Austin.

