Pilot rescued after single-engine plane crashes into Lake Travis

Pace Bend Park (Photo: Travis County Parks website)

A pilot was rescued without injury after his single-engine plane crashed into Lake Travis Wednesday evening, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

ATCEMS said the crash was reported shortly after 8 p.m. in Lake Travis near Pace Bend. The only person on the plane was the pilot, a man in his 40s. Firefighters found him uninjured on the wing of the plane.

Officials believe the amphibious plane likely flipped when the pilot was trying to land in the water.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, the plane was three-fourths of the way underwater when first responders arrived on the scene.

Lynn Lunsford, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration, told the Statesman that the plane is now being towed to shore for investigation.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information is released.

