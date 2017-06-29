Reports of a smell shut down Brazos Street in Downtown Austin

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Authorities shut down Brazos Street at 6th and 5th streets due to reports of a smell Thursday morning.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the odor investigation is happening at 106 East 6th Street. Some occupants have voluntarily evacuated the building, AFD said.

Later, AFD said they discovered that a minor plumbing issue allowed sewer gas to be spread into the building. AFD said it has been aired out and reoccupied.

