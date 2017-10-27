Report: Student threatened shooting at Austin school

Conrad Perry (Photo: Williamson County)

AUSTIN - A Cedar Park teenager is accused of threatening a shooting at an Austin school earlier this week, our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman reported Friday night referencing court documents.

According to the report, the 18-year-old threatened to shoot teachers and students at the Harmony School of Political Science in Austin, allegedly stating that he had enough ammunition to shoot 100 people.

The Statesman reported Conrad Perry was later detained and charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

