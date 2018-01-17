KVUE
Close

'All-clear' issued for Cedar Park High School; lockdown lifted

Chelsea Cunningham, KVUE 1:15 PM. CST January 17, 2018

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - Cedar Park Police lifted a near hour-long lockdown at Cedar Park High School Wednesday after receiving a call about a suspicious person, Cedar Park police said in a tweet.

Leander ISD said the lockdown was put in place a little bit after noon and students are safe.

"At no time were students and staff in danger, and the school has resumed its instructional day," Cedar Park High School Principal John Sloan said in a statement.

Police issued an "all-clear" for the campus at 12:55 p.m.

Information about the suspicious person report wasn't immediately available.

This page will update as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories