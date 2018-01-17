'All-clear' issued for Cedar Park High School; lockdown lifted

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - Cedar Park Police lifted a near hour-long lockdown at Cedar Park High School Wednesday after receiving a call about a suspicious person, Cedar Park police said in a tweet.

ATTENTION: Officers responding to Cedar Park High School on a call of a suspicious person—school has been placed on lockdown. We will have more information shortly — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) January 17, 2018

Leander ISD said the lockdown was put in place a little bit after noon and students are safe.

"At no time were students and staff in danger, and the school has resumed its instructional day," Cedar Park High School Principal John Sloan said in a statement.

Police issued an "all-clear" for the campus at 12:55 p.m.

Information about the suspicious person report wasn't immediately available.

This page will update as more information becomes available.

ALL CLEAR AT CEDAR PARK HIGH SCHOOL. Units will be clearing shortly — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) January 17, 2018

