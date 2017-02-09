Report: FAA knew about criminal record of pilot in deadly Lockhart balloon crash

Scene of balloon crash in Lockhart, Texas. (Photo: Jenni Lee, KVUE)

Prior to the Lockhart hot air balloon crash that killed 16 people back in July, the Federal Aviation Administration knew about the pilot's criminal record and violations of FAA rules, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The Statesman reports that the FAA had learned about Nichols lengthy criminal record of alcohol-related driving offenses prior to the crash. Nichols violated FAA rules by not voluntarily disclosing any of the five incidents. And instead of revoking his license, officials sent him a warning letter.

Pilot Alfred "Skip" Nichols was intoxicated on the morning of July 30, 2016, when the hot air balloon crashed and killed 15 other people. A toxicology report indicated that Nichols had taken multiple prescription medications before the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to issue new safety recommendations in the coming months.

Go here for KVUE's full coverage of the crash.

(© 2017 KVUE)