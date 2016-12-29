Report: 135 law enforcement officers died in 2016

Austin police badge (Photo: KVUE)

WASHINGTON - Texas led the nation with the most law enforcement officers killed in 2016, according to a preliminary report from the National Lew Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

According to the report, 17 Texas law enforcement officers died in 2016, with five of those deaths coming during an ambush shooting in Dallas.

The number one cause of death among law enforcement officers was 64, a jump from 2015’s 41 officers killed by gunfire. According to the NLEOMF, eight multiple shootings were responsible for taking the lives of 20 officers in 2016, tied with 1971 for the most of any year since 1932.

The fund’s report said that out of the 64 firearms related deaths, 34 officers were shot and killed with a handgun and 25 died after being shot with a rifle. The report said just five officers were killed with a rifle in 2015.

The NLEOMF reported that traffic-related incidents were the number two killer of law enforcement officers in 2016. A total of 53 officers died as a result of traffic problems. Twenty-eight of those 53 deaths were automobile crashes, 15 were hit and killed outside of their vehicle and 10 were killed in motorcycle crashes.

Read the full report at the bottom of the story

According to the NLEOMF, prior to 2016, traffic-related deaths had been the number one cause of officer deaths in 15 of the last 20 years. The report found the average age of an officer who died was 40 and they had been serving on the job for an average of 13 years.

According to the report, officer deaths by decade due to traffic and firearms have declined from a peak in the 1970s of 188 to 128 in the 1990’s and 129 in the 2000’s. Firearms related deaths have dropped from a peak of 127 in the 1970’s to 57 in the 2000’s. In the first six years of the current decade, the report found that 53 officers have died from firearms related causes and 55 have died from traffic related incidents.

Overall, officer fatalities peaked in the mid 1970’s when 280 officers died in one year. Since then, with 2001 being a notable exception due to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, officer deaths have generally been declining.

Preliminary 2016 EOY Officer Fatalities Report by kvuenews on Scribd