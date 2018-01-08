Remembrance ceremony for Rachel Cooke planned for 16th anniversary

Rachel Cooke. (Photo: KVUE)

The community of Georgetown is planning to gather for a remembrance ceremony for Rachel Cooke on the 16th anniversary of her disappearance Wednesday.

A 20-year-old Cooke was visiting family members on winter break when she vanished from her home on Jan. 10, 2002.

Cooke was described as having blonde hair with high-low lights and blue/hazel eyes. She was wearing a gray running outfit with a green sports bra when she was last seen approximately 200 yards from her family's residence at 9:30 a.m.

“Another year that Rachel is away from home and another year that her family has to endure the pain of not knowing what happened to Rachel. We are committed to utilizing all the resources available to bring Rachel home,” stated Sheriff Chody in a news release.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said the ceremony will be held at Georgetown High School, located in the 221 block of North Austin Ave., at 5 p.m. at the tree planted in her memory.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Cooke's location. Combined with Cooke's family's reward, the total amount is $100,000.

