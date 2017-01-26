Red River District live music curfew temporarily extended

One of the hot topic items in the Austin City Council's meeting on Thursday was extending the curfew for live music at the Red River District. Council members passed the resolution to extend the curfew until 1 a.m.

The discussion about this proposal lasted for hours. The council then voted to pass a 6 month long pilot program after discussing numerous revisions.



Local music venue staff spoke out in support of the program and talked about how extending the midnight curfew would help their bottom line and create more work for the struggling music industry in Austin.

"We should be strongly considered, given the economic crisis facing the live, local music industry in Austin, especially the Red River district. There is tremendous economic impact to expanding hours,” said Stephen Sternschien of the Empire Control Room and Garage.

However, nearby homeowners and hotels do not want to have to deal with the loud music later into the night.

The area general manager of Hotel Indigo/Holiday Inn Express General Manager said based off her guest complaints, the curfew extension would impact the business.

The revised pilot program will begin in May and last until November. The curfew will extended from midnight to 1 a.m. The city staff will also study how much the longer hours will directly benefit musicians and venue staff wages.

They hope to find a solution with the noise complaints and plan to look into the financial impact on nearby hotels and receive feedback from neighbors.

The city council members plan to meet in October to decide if they want to continue on with the pilot program or stop it all together.

