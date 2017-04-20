Rabid raccoon case confirmed in NW Travis County

A raccoon found in northwest Travis County has tested positive for rabies, officials confirmed.

The raccoon was found in the Sandy Creek Ranches area. It is the second wild animal to test positive for rabies within a five-mile area in the last two months.

The City of Austin is encouraging residents of northwest Travis County to be aware of the situation and protect themselves by avoiding wild animals and vaccinating their pets against rabies.

Anyone who sees a wild animal acting strangely should call 3-1-1.

Bats, skunks, coyotes, foxes and raccoons most commonly test positive for rabies in Texas.

Humans can be exposed to rabies by an animal bite or scratch or if an open wound comes in contact with the animal's saliva. Rabies is fatal in humans once symptoms occur, but a series of post-exposure shots can be given to prevent rabies.

For more information, contact Austin Public Health's Disease Surveillance Program at 512-972-5555.

