Quiet No More: KVUE Live Doc airs Thursday night

AUSTIN - Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Louis C.K., Roy Moore. These are just a few of the high-profile people who have been accused of sexual harassment, sparking and fueling the #MeToo movement.
As social media fuels the conversation, victims who originally wouldn't have said anything are speaking out.
Thursday, Feb. 8, "Quiet No More: A KVUE Live Doc" airs during KVUE Nightbeat.
