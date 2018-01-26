Putting 'Pilates' in your dating profile could increase matches, study shows

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - People in a Pilates class on Friday can attest to the benefits the workout brings.

“And you happen to look good, and that's a nice side effect,” joked one woman..

It takes commitment, and so does a relationship.

A new study showed that people with the word “Pilates” in their dating profiles have a better chance at finding matches.

“And you're more likely to stay married if you do Pilates too,” said Beth Dukleth, owner and instructor at Pilates South Austin.

The room was full of married women, but one single woman chimed in. Sara said she has been on a lot of the dating apps and has Pilates in her interests.

However, she said she does not use the exercise to find a date.

“I do it to be strong, I do it for my health,” said Sara. “I mean, if what you're looking for is just to get swipes on Tinder, then sure, put Pilates in your 100 characters or whatever they give you, but that's not what I'm looking for."

© 2018 KVUE-TV