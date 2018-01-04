Put that light out | City of Manor bans cigarettes in public facilities

MANOR, TEXAS - For those of you that don't go anywhere without a smoke, the city of Manor has some other ideas.

The City Council of Manor has announced a new ordinance on Jan. 3 that prohibits smoking and the burning of tobacco-related products in bars, restaurants, hotels and motels, with certain exceptions.

The ordinance determined this to be "reasonable and necessary to protect the health, welfare, and safety of its citizens and visitors to the City."

The ordinance also states that smoking will be prohibited 15 feet away of any opening to a place where smoking is prohibited, allowing the exception for restaurants with outdoor seating areas.

According to the ordinance, public facilities are now required to post "No Smoking" signs, advise patrons that smoking is not allowed, and request them to leave if they are smoking.

