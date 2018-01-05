'Put a cap on cancer' | UT grad donates custom wigs to cancer patients

BOSTON, MA - "Give a wig. Give confidence."

That's the slogan for the Verma Foundation, an organization that "is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people who are facing adversity."

Former University of Texas student, NBC News reporter, film director and philanthropist Natasha Verma was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin's lymphoma in August 2017. It's cancer of the immune system. After months of undergoing aggressive chemotherapy at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, she is now is remission.

Through his emotional experience, Verma found that nearly 60 percent of women consider hair loss to be the most dreaded side effect they face when undergoing chemotherapy. Verma struggled with this as well. Unable to find the right wig that worked, Verma ended up wearing a baseball cap over her wig because she liked the way it looked. It turns out, other people do too.

5 months ago, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. Thanks to @BIDMChealth and my incredible family, I am in remission and returning to @nbcboston in Feb. Losing my hair was very difficult. That's why I'm donating FREE wigs to cancer patients. Join me: https://t.co/1qPeBFXXqx pic.twitter.com/pjmVvRLerv — Natasha Verma (@NVermaNBCBoston) January 3, 2018

According to a press release, the Verma Foundation has developed 100 percent human hair wigs, available in 80 colors, that are permanently attached to either cotton or suede caps. With the help of financial donations, the ready-to-wear "Cap Wig" is donated free of charge to women and children facing cancer.

Since most cancer patients struggle to cover the health care bills for treatment, they usually cannot afford the cost of a quality wig, which sometimes can be as much as $2,000. That's why the Verma Foundation has partnered with Beth Israel and other cancer hospitals to rally and fundraise together in order to manufacture wigs to give to families dealing with cancer for free.

Click here to donate a Cap Wig to patients fighting cancer.

Through the Verma Foundation, you can also donate to cancer research and to help blind orphans in India go to school.

