Annabell, puppy rescued from hot car, adopted

Puppy left in hot car officially adopted at Austin Animal Center.

MANOR, TEXAS - After a judge ruled that Annabell, a 10-week-old puppy who was left in a hot car, could be returned to her owner, the owner has voluntarily surrendered custody of her to the Austin Animal Center, Manor police said.

According to the Austin Animal Center, the puppy was adopted by a couple Wednesday afternoon.

Annabell, a shepherd/husky mix, was rescued from a hot car in Manor by police after they received a call about a puppy inside a vehicle that wasn’t running. Police said that when they arrived they saw Annabell panting, crying and appearing to seek shelter from the sun under the rear passenger seat.

Police said that once they rescued her from the car by using the partial opening of the sunroof to unlock the vehicle, she appeared to “be in poor condition” because she had numerous fleas and several lesions.

Reports state that when the puppy’s owner, 20-year-old Chandler Allen Bullen, came back to the car, he admitted to spending 30 minutes inside shopping and leaving Annabelle in the car. Bullen was taken to the Travis County jail with a bond set at $4,000. His animal cruelty charges, a class A misdemeanor, will remain.

