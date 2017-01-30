9 detainees released from DFW airport

Travelers reunited with family after being held at the DFW airport (Photo: David Goins, WFAA)

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings met with nine travelers who have been held at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.



Mayor Rawlings greeted detainees and their families, handing them flowers Sunday afternoon. Mayor Rawlings tweeted a picture of the exchange.

Moments ago, @JudgeClayJ and I greeted travelers who were detained at @DFWAirport since yesterday. We are very sorry. pic.twitter.com/BHFkpFwNzI — Mayor Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) January 29, 2017





Mayor Rawlings described his pride for the Dallas community to all those who helped detainees and the protesters, saying all were welcome in Dallas.



Although frustrated and shocked, one traveler said she was glad to be reunited with family.

"I'm very happy to be here and to visit my sister," Barciana Ghotbi from Iran said Sunday.

Osama Al Olabi, 20, and his brother Tareq, 26, were instrumental in organizing the protest that spread rapidly inside Terminal D on Saturday and grew on Sunday.% INLINE %

The brothers both attend SMU. Tareq graduated with a degree in engineering management, younger brother Osama is a mechanical engineering student.

"I can't even tell you how much I'm happy," Osama Al Olabi said. "I'm like super happy, just to see my family, they're safe and they're healthy."





Officials say all nine detainees have been reunited with their families at an offsite location, according to U.S. Customs Border.

.@CustomsBorder reports all detainees have been released and will be reunited with their families at an offsite location. — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) January 29, 2017



The demonstrations come on the heels of President Trump's travel ban for an immediate suspension of immigration from seven countries with ties to terror for 90 days, Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.



Protests over President Trump's executive order erupted at the airport Sunday as growing frustration spreads nationwide.



Travelers leaving the international arrivals were greeted by large crowds holding signs, demanding the release of those held up at the U.S. customs.

(Photo: Byron Harris, WFAA)

Earlier on Saturday, initial reports had up to 50 people detained. DFW Airport officials clarified on Sunday that the room the detainees were in had a large number of fellow passengers who were not detained but stayed for a period of time to assist.

Reports of 3 people being released on Saturday night also ended up being passengers who were not detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to an airport spokesperson.% INLINE %

That group included a grandmother from Syria. Her daughter Mariam Yasin lives in Dallas and was waiting for her mother, who she says is a permanent resident with a green card and was returning to the US after traveling abroad.

Lawyers called to the airport have been working among loud chants by demonstrators and families.





