Protesters disrupt Texas A&M Board of Regents meeting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- A PETA supporter disrupted Texas A&M University's Board of Regents meeting earlier this afternoon.

Displaying a sign proclaiming, "Close Muscular Dystrophy Dog Lab," the protester stood in front of the speakers and informed the shocked board members that the school deliberately breeds dogs for crippling muscular dystrophy in experiments that have not yielded a cure for humans with muscular dystrophy.

"Thirty-five years in which dogs have suffered and died in muscular dystrophy experiments is 35 too many," says Dr. Alka Chandna, PETA's chief of laboratory case management. "PETA is calling on Texas A&M to end these useless experiments and release these dogs into loving adoptive homes."

Today's actions come in the midst of World Week for Animals in Laboratories and follow the release of eyewitness video showing dogs who struggled to walk, swallow, and even breathe in the university's laboratory.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to experiment on"—is calling on Texas A&M to commit to using cutting-edge, animal-free research methods.

For more information, please visit PETA.org .

© 2017 KAGS-TV