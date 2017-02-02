Local group creates curriculum for teams to redefine 'locker-room talk'

ProtectHer (Photo: ProtectHer)

AUSTIN - Two Austinites are working to redefine “locker-room talk” with a special curriculum aimed at sports teams in schools and universities.

Alexis Jones and her partner Sara Bordo created "ProtectHer" to change the culture around sex assault and rape. In October 2016, the term "locker-room talk” gained traction after President Donald Trump used the term to defend leaked comments he made in 2005.

“The whole world is talking about how you're the problem, when I actually believe you're the cure,” Jones said.

ProjectHer is a project that stemmed from Women Rising, a group founded by Bordo that is dedicated to empowering women and girls through content and experiences.

The program is broken down into four parts: three short film clips and a 55-minute documentary sprinkled with star athletes and coaches. One part of the film has former University of Texas basketball player Brad Buckman making an appearance.

"You can be the greatest athlete in the world and people will talk about that until you're blue in the face but there is going to be another great athlete, but they're never going to forget human you are,” Buckman said.

Other well-known faces include former University of Southern California quarterback Matt Leinart, and Golden State Warriors coach and former player Jarron Collins.

Jones said athletes are held high and possess a lot more power than they think.

"Basically proving that there is a choir -- there is an army of people that are rooting for these athletes to succeed,” Bordo said.

Helping to generate a conservation to redefine what real "locker room" talk is about.

"Certainly we are protective over girls, that's why it was created but we are equally protective of males, to better educate everyone,” Jones said.

Bordo hopes this will help give women a second voice.

"The opportunity was to deliver something that wouldn't feel like homework to these guys that felt like something entertaining that they might watch on their own,” Bordo said.

The program will be available for license to schools and universities in March 2017 and will be delivered via a protected, proprietary digital platform.

GO HERE for more information about Women Rising.

