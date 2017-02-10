Prosecutors attempting to move Ken Paxton's criminal trial

Stock photo of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

TEXAS - On Friday prosecutors will try to get Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's criminal trial moved.

Paxton, who has been charged with two counts of securities fraud, is accused of personally duping investors in a high-tech startup before taking office in 2015. He has also been charged with failing to register with state securities regulators.

In January, KVUE reported that his trial is set for May 1. Lawyers want the trial moved because they claim his hometown supporters have tainted the jury pool.

The Republican has pleaded not guilty and faces five to 99 years in prison if convicted.

