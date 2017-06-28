What you can do to save energy

Everything’s bigger in Texas, but your electric bill doesn’t have to be. As the temperatures rise and mercury starts to boil, sit back and relax: Your energy savings this summer translate to money saved next year.
- Pre-cool your home between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., then set the thermostat a few degrees higher during the peak hours of 2–6 p.m. If you’re away, bump it up 7–10 degrees.
- Consider using devices and appliances that can automate when you use energy. Water heater timers are a great example. They can be set to run only during times you use hot water.
- Keep blinds closed in the afternoon, or install solar screens on south- and west-facing windows.
- Avoid running your washing machine, dryer or dishwasher during peak times.
- Use ceiling fans, which allow you to raise the thermostat about 4 degrees with no reduction in comfort. Turn fans off when you leave the room.
- If you have a pool, run your pool pump before 2 p.m. or after 6 p.m.
