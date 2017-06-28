What PEC is doing

(Photo: Brandon, Kendell)

We’re all in this together: As your cooperative, PEC is committed to providing you the most reliable electric service at the best possible value. We’re not asking you to take on Power Rush Hour alone. We constantly pursue initiatives to reduce load, shift use and make it cheaper and easier for you to use power effectively.

Last summer, between conservation voltage reduction, member-owned solar, the residential HVAC rebate and commercial rebates, our initiatives saved 21.3 megawatts (MW) of power demand during system peaks.

The more power we save during peaks with these cooperative-wide initiatives, the lower our overall transmission costs — savings that we pass directly onto our members.

Learn more about our energy-saving efforts

