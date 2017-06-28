Lower your electric bill with these tips

(Photo: Brandon, Kendell)

Everything’s bigger in Texas, but our electric bills don’t have to be. If we work together now to reduce our electric use during summer peak hours, we'll have it made in the shade with lower energy costs the following year!

Higher costs between 2-6pm

You know you save money by using less power — but did you know you and your fellow members can save by shifting when you use power?

Electric transmission costs have risen more than 100 percent in the past six years and will cost PEC and our members an estimated $66.9 million in 2017 alone. This cost is determined by the rates charged by transmission service providers in Texas and set by the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT). Rates are based on how much electricity our members use during four “peak events”: periods of high use during June, July, August and September, usually between 2 and 6 p.m. Our members see the results of those peak events on bills the following year.

