Progressive looking to fill 725 Austin positions through open house

AUSTIN - Progressive Insurance is looking to hire more 725 people at their Austin campus. The company intends to hire a total of 7,500 people nationwide.

Progressive will host an open house on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 7301 Metro Center Drive in Austin.

Progressive claims to have a great culture, opportunity growth and the potential for annual bonuses almost every employee can take advantage of.

Progressive provides traditional benefits and has a casual dress code with flexible schedules and positions. Progressive was made the Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity List and the 50 Best Workplaces for Parents Fortune magazine list.

“Progressive is a company where you can come for a job and build a career, in any business area from technology to customer service,” said Lori Niederst, chief human resources officer. “For example, we have many people in high-level leadership positions who started their careers in claims or in our call centers. Progressive values you as an individual, and the uniqueness you bring to our organization.”

The company said they decided to no longer ask applicants about their salary history but base their pay off of market research.

For more information, go here.

