Pro-DACA rally held outside AG Ken Paxton's office

DACA protesters lock arms outside the offices of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. (Photo: Tina Shively, KVUE)

AUSTIN - After several Texas mayors and judges signed a letter sent to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Friday condemning his recent demand to rescind a federal immigration program commonly known as DACA, a group rallied outside his office Tuesday.

Youth, workers and immigrant families of United We Dream and Worker's Defense Project gathered in front of his office located on 14th Street at around 3 p.m. with banners.

According to the Workers Defense Project, Sept. 5 marked the fifth anniversary of the DACA program, which offers unauthorized immigrants who came to the U.S. as children protection from deportation.

KVUE's Tina Shively was at the protest streaming live on Facebook:

