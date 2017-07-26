Several reportedly arrested after pro-DACA protesters march through Austin

Pro-DACA protesters moved through Downtown Austin Wednesday morning in an effort to ensure that the program stays in place. (Photo: Christy Millweard, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Police reportedly arrested 15 people as a group of protesters marched through Downtown Austin Wednesday morning in an effort to ensure that the deferred action for childhood arrivals (DACA) program stays in place.

According to witnesses, some of those arrested were documented citizens while others were in the United States through the DACA program. KVUE's Christy Millweard said the marchers were also protesting against Senate Bill 4, the so-called "sanctuary cities" bill.

Group marching to Capitol - say they want to make sure DACa program stays in place @KVUE pic.twitter.com/FvjQiQvzR1 — Christy Millweard (@ChristyM_KVUE) July 26, 2017

At one point, the protesters sat in the middle of the street at the intersection of Congress Avenue and 15th Street as law enforcement started to step in.

The group carried signs and chanted phrases such as, "Injustice is not welcome here."

KVUE's Christy Millweard streamed the protest live on Facebook:

